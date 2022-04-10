Pakistan parliament begins voting on no-confidence motion to oust PM Khan

Pakistan’s parliament on Saturday started a vote on a no-confidence movement in search of the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan, more than 13 hours after the ruling celebration tried to delay the transfer.

The voting got here after the nation’s highly effective military chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Khan, two sources stated, as criticism mounted over the delay within the parliamentary course of.

Lower home Speaker Asad Qaisar, a member of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf celebration, who had adjourned the home thrice on Saturday, introduced his resignation, heightening the drama within the chamber.

“The country’s interests must be the priority,” he stated.

Khan’s allies blocked the no-confidence movement final week and dissolved the decrease home of parliament, prompting the nation’s Supreme Court to intervene and permit the vote to undergo.

The prime minister’s supporters declare there’s a international conspiracy to oust him.

