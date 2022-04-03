Asia

Pakistan parliament rejects Khan no-confidence motion, blames foreign interference

Pakistan’s parliament on Sunday refused to simply accept a movement to debate the way forward for Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying “foreign powers” had been interfering within the nation’s democratic course of.

“This no-confidence motion is against the constitution. I rule out this no-confidence motion in accordance with the constitution,” deputy speaker Asad Qaiser stated because the session began.

Developing



