Pakistan parliament to convene this week for no-confidence move against PM Imran Khan

Pakistan’s parliament will convene on Friday to take up a no-confidence movement towards Prime Minister Imran Khan, the decrease home speaker’s workplace stated on Sunday, in what shapes up as his hardest take a look at since coming to energy in 2018.

An alliance of opposition events filed the movement towards Khan this month, saying he had misplaced his parliamentary majority after over a dozen defections from his occasion, elevating the danger of political turmoil within the nuclear-armed South Asian nation.

Under the structure, the speaker of the decrease home of parliament is required to convene the session inside 14 days of receiving the movement, which might fall on Monday.

But a press release from the speaker’s workplace stated the date was pushed again a number of days due to a convention of Islamic nations in Islamabad scheduled for March 23.

The opposition accuses Khan of mismanaging the economic system and international coverage. He denies this. No Pakistani prime minister has ever accomplished his full time period in workplace.

The lack of dissident lawmakers has left Khan a couple of dozen seats lower than the minimal — 172 — wanted for a majority. The joint opposition instructions 163 seats within the decrease home, however may construct a majority if a lot of the defectors successfully be a part of its ranks through a no-confidence vote.

The opposition and political analysts additionally say Khan has fallen out with Pakistan’s highly effective army, whose assist is vital for any occasion to realize energy in the best way the previous cricket star’s upstart occasion did 4 years in the past.

Khan and the army deny the accusation.

