Pakistan PM Imran Khan accuses United States of backing move to oust him

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday mentioned the transfer to take away him was an try at regime change backed by the United States.

Khan is going through a vote to oust him on Sunday.

Khan instructed a bunch of international journalists that, “the move to oust me is (a) blatant interference in domestic politics by the United States.”

The White House has denied that the United States is looking for to take away Khan from energy after he made related accusations up to now days.

Developing