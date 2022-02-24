World
Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrives in Moscow on two-day visit amid Ukraine crisis – Times of India
MOSCOW: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan landed in Moscow late on Wednesday on a two-day go to amid the continuing disaster on the Ukraine-Russia border.
This comes as rigidity continues to escalate after Russia’s recognition of jap Ukrainian enclaves of Donetsk and Luhansk. As a response to Moscow’s actions, a number of Western nations hit Russia with contemporary sanctions for its navy deployment into components of jap Ukraine.
Imran Khan’s ill-timed go to, the primary such journey by a Pakistani PM in 23 years, goals to push for the development of a long-delayed, multi-billion-dollar gasoline pipeline to be inbuilt collaboration with Russian firms.
The Pakistan Prime Minister can be scheduled to satisfy Russian President Vladimir Putin throughout his go to and focus on points regarding financial cooperation.
Earlier, Pakistani media studies had stated that Moscow and Islamabad have been in talks to finalise a plan for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s go to this yr.
A Pakistani newspaper stated Putin’s go to was beneath dialogue for the final two years however couldn’t materialise due to a number of causes, together with the Covid-19 pandemic. Moscow additionally needs that there should be “big-ticket projects” that the Russian president would announce.
Before Imran Khan’s departure, a Pakistani geopolitical analyst had identified that the go to didn’t come at an acceptable time.
Analyst and Balochistan politician Jan Achakzai famous that Russia did not search Pakistan’s help, nor did the US cease Pakistan from going to Moscow. He additionally stated that Russia is just not going to provide Pakistan something as a result of Moscow dropping India for the sake of Islamabad’s help is just not an choice.
The Charge D’Affaires of the Russian embassy in Delhi on Wednesday confused that Imran Khan’s go to to Moscow would on no account have an effect on relations between India and Russia.
Addressing an internet briefing in New Delhi, he additionally welcomed India’s stand on the Security Council on the continuing developments in Ukraine.
