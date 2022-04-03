Pakistan PM Imran Khan orders election; opposition accuses him of treason

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan referred to as for an election after the deputy speaker of parliament cancelled a no-confidence vote in a shock transfer on Sunday, a transfer the opposition stated was unlawful.

“The public decides who they want in power,” Khan in a televised deal with. “I want to tell the public to get ready for elections.”

A billboard with the image of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan exterior the National Assembly, in Islamabad, on Sunday, April 3. Credit:AP

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, a member of Khan’s ruling celebration, earlier cited “foreign interference” in cancelling a no-confidence movement introduced by the opposition, which stated it had the numbers to oust him and take energy. The prime minister had alleged proof of an “international conspiracy” to unseat him led by the US, which has denied the allegations.

Pakistan’s opposition events stated the cancellation of the no-confidence vote was unlawful and accused Khan of throwing the nation right into a constitutional disaster. The opposition intends to problem the parliament ruling in courtroom.