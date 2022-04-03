Pakistan PM Imran Khan orders election; opposition accuses him of treason
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan referred to as for an election after the deputy speaker of parliament cancelled a no-confidence vote in a shock transfer on Sunday, a transfer the opposition stated was unlawful.
“The public decides who they want in power,” Khan in a televised deal with. “I want to tell the public to get ready for elections.”
Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, a member of Khan’s ruling celebration, earlier cited “foreign interference” in cancelling a no-confidence movement introduced by the opposition, which stated it had the numbers to oust him and take energy. The prime minister had alleged proof of an “international conspiracy” to unseat him led by the US, which has denied the allegations.
Pakistan’s opposition events stated the cancellation of the no-confidence vote was unlawful and accused Khan of throwing the nation right into a constitutional disaster. The opposition intends to problem the parliament ruling in courtroom.
Opposition chief Shehbaz Sharif advised reporters the deputy speaker and Khan can be charged with treason for violating the structure.
“We aren’t leaving the Parliament,” stated Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a former prime minister and lawmaker of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz celebration. “This now test of the Supreme Court to protect the constitution and the country.”
