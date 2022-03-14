Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s spoof video on his poor Urdu going viral on Twitter

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday shared a spoof video of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for allegedly taking a dig at his Urdu talking expertise. In the video shared by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Twitter, Imran Khan is seen fumbling a number of occasions whereas talking in Urdu. He tweeted the two.18 minutes lengthy video lower than an hour in the past and it has already obtained over 35,000 views.

The clip begins with Imran Khan saying in a speech that “Khuda ka vasta hai, yeh apne bete ko Khuda ke vaaste Urdu toh sikha do (For God’s sake, at least teach your son to speak in Urdu).” Then Imran Khan is seen fumbling on many Urdu phrases in his speeches. The video can also be interspersed with many widespread meme dialogues resembling Aamir Khan’s character from the film PK, scenes of Rajpal Yadav, Akshay Kumar’s dialogues in Hera Pheri and a scene from the film Three Idiots.

“PM teaching me Urdu,” he captioned the video.

Watch the video under:

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the son of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto and former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari.

Imran Khan, a former cricketer and captain of the Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup successful workforce, is the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and has been serving because the nation’s prime minister since 2018.

