Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan voted out of office

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has been ousted because the nation’s chief following a vote of no-confidence over allegations of financial mismanagement, bringing an finish to his tumultuous time period in workplace.

The parliamentary vote, held Sunday, noticed the previous cricket star defeated. The opposition wanted a minimal of 172 votes out of the 342 member meeting to oust him.

This is a breaking information story. Updates to comply with.