Pakistan: PTI, JUI-F united by misogyny as they oppose ‘Aurat March’ – Times of India

Protesters put on masks depicting Qandeel Baloch, a Pakistani social media celeb who in keeping with police was strangled in what gave the impression to be an ‘honour killing’ (Reuters)

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) authorities and opposition Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), that are all the time at loggerheads, have come collectively to oppose Aurat March in Pakistan, native media reported.

However, this uncommon show of unity reeks of deep-seated misogyny and patriarchy within the nation.

Ahead of Aurat March that coincides with International Women’s Day, federal non secular affairs minister and a number one mild of the JUI-F have each termed it ‘un-Islamic’, reported the Dawn newspaper.

The two staunch rivals additionally cite ‘our tradition, custom’ to justify their opposition to it.

“If any attempts are made for obscenity on March 8 in Islamabad, we will condemn it,” Abdul Majeed Hazarvi, the chief of JUI-F Islamabad wing had warned earlier.

Their argument would have weight if backed by logic, information and even plain frequent sense however their driver seems to preconceived, archaic notions a couple of girl’s place in society and outright misogyny, reported the Pakistani newspaper.

Anyone questioning the legitimacy of the ladies’s rights motion needn’t embark on a deep examine of historical past or sociology however merely have a look at a couple of latest incidents to know why the established order is unacceptable, as it’s patently unjust, the Dawn reported.

Qandeel Baloch’s homicide for making a persona on social media that challenged the honour of her brother who killed her demonstrates the route of verbal, bodily and psychological abuse within the overwhelming majority of circumstances in Pakistan, that’s, from man to girl.

In one other horrific incident demonstrating the plight of ladies in Pakistan, two younger ladies have been kidnapped, raped and stripped earlier than being paraded of their village as a result of a person from their tribe and a girl from their tormentors’ tribe, eloped and bought married of their very own alternative, in keeping with the native newspaper.

Aurat March, which was first held within the metropolis of Karachi in 2018, is now organized yearly to have fun International Women’s Day on March 8. The march spotlight the problems ladies face in Pakistan.