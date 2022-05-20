Pakistan puts ban on all imported cars. Here is why

Pakistan has imposed a ban on the import of all non-essential luxurious objects, which additionally embrace imported automobiles, on Thursday. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made the announcement of the choice.

Pakistan has slapped a ban on imported automobiles as a part of its plans to revive the economic system. The ban, which was introduced on Thursday, extends to all non-essential objects together with imported automobiles and different issues like cellphones, dwelling home equipment and weapons. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif introduced his resolution saying it can assist Pakistan to save lots of ‘valuable overseas alternate’.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed the ban shortly after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter to announce the choice. She stated, “Yesterday, it was determined that for the primary time in Pakistan’s historical past, all non-essential and luxurious objects will probably be banned fully. These embrace meals objects, luxurious objects and all imported automobiles.”

“Local business, native producers and native industries in Pakistan will profit from this [policy]. This financial plan may even promote employment within the nation,” Marriyum Aurangzeb added.

Earlier, Sharif had tweeted, “We will practice austerity and financially stronger people must lead in this effort so that the less privileged among us do not have to bear this burden inflicted on them by the PTI government.”

Pakistan is going through an financial disaster. It has seen its overseas alternate reserves plummet in current weeks amid import funds and debt servicing. Foreign alternate reserves held by Pakistan’s central financial institution has gone right down to its lowest since June 2020. It is at the moment in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $6 billion mortgage to revive the economic system.

Pakistan doesn’t have a thriving auto business like its neighbour India. It principally depends upon imported automobiles. Pakistan imports automobiles from the world over from manufacturers like BMW, Mercedes Benz, Audi, Suzuki and extra. It can also be a really massive marketplace for used imported automobiles, which have seen a large rise in gross sales in current instances. According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the import of automobiles by means of CBU route had elevated by 50 per cent between July and March this 12 months. Import of automobiles noticed a bounce of 158 p.c in FY21.

