Pakistan quick Haris Rauf ruled out of the first Test against Australia after testing positive to Covid-19

Big Bash star Haris Rauf has missed out on a Test debut after testing optimistic to Covid-19, with footage exposing his massive blunder.

Uncapped Pakistan fast Haris Rauf has been dominated out of the primary Test in opposition to Australia after testing optimistic to Covid-19, with a doubtlessly pricey blunder captured on digicam forward of the historic sequence.

The 28-year-old examined optimistic from a speedy antigen take a look at after arriving in Islamabad, and might be required to isolate for 5 days earlier than rejoining his Pakistan teammates.

Watch Australia‘s Tour of Pakistan on Kayo. Every Test, ODI and T20 Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >

Rauf tweeted on Tuesday: “Isolated & quarantined after being tested Covid-19 positive. Alhamdolillah, I am feeling absolutely fine with no mild symptoms. I can’t wait to hitch nationwide squad for the historic house sequence.”

Rauf, who had beforehand contracted Covid-19 in 2020, was anticipated to make his Test debut in his hometown this week after Pakistan seamers Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf sustained accidents through the PSL.

“Following Rauf’s positive test on Tuesday, the rest of the squad members and support personnel were retested,” the Pakistan Cricket Board mentioned in a press release.

“All these tests have come out negative.”

Naseem Shah, who was initially named a travelling reserve for the Test sequence in opposition to Australia, has been included within the Pakistan squad as Rauf’s substitute.

The cricket group prolonged its finest needs to Rauf after Tuesday’s announcement, however a social media clip from two days earlier has uncovered his unsafe Covid-19 practices.

On Sunday night, Rauf and the Lahore Qalanders defeated the Multan Sultans at Gaddafi Stadium to safe their maiden PSL title.

After the match, a gaggle of Qalanders gamers and workers delivered the coveted PSL trophy to the membership’s Director of Cricket Operations Aaqib Javed, who was isolating in his lodge room with Covid-19.

The Qalanders uploaded footage to YouTube and Twitter of an unmasked Javed blowing kisses and lifting the trophy within the doorway of his lodge room, cheered on by the unmasked cricketers.

Rauf was amongst them. He examined optimistic for the lethal virus lower than 48 hours later.

While representing the Melbourne Stars within the Big Bash League this summer season, Rauf celebrated a wicket by placing on a face masks and miming the act of sanitising his fingers.

If solely he had been as cautious following the PSL closing.

Last week, Rauf registered the quickest supply in PSL historical past at 154.7km/h, breaking his personal earlier file.

He has represented Pakistan in eight ODIs and 34 T20Is since making his worldwide debut in January 2020, taking 55 wickets at 25.73 throughout codecs.

Rauf has additionally performed 18 matches for the Stars since making his Big Bash debut in 2019, claiming 30 wickets at 16.40. No cricketer has taken extra BBL wickets at a greater common than the Pakistani fast.

Last Tuesday, Rauf copped backlash after he appeared to slap Qalandars teammate Kamran Ghulam in the face throughout a PSL match in opposition to the Peshawar Zalmi.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will get underway at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday, with the primary ball scheduled for 4pm AEDT.

Pakistan squad for the primary Test in opposition to Australia

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Zahid Mahmood