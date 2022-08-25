Pakistan rejects India’s closure of missile firing incident

The Indian Air Force on Tuesday stated on the finish of its inquiry that the federal government had sacked three officers for by chance firing a missile into Pakistan in March, an incident that the 2 nuclear-armed rivals dealt with calmly as there have been no casualties.

The BrahMos missile — a nuclear-capable, land-attack cruise missile collectively developed by Russia and India — was fired on March 9, prompting Pakistan to hunt solutions from New Delhi on the protection mechanisms in place to stop unintended launches.

“Pakistan categorically rejects India’s purported closure of the highly irresponsible incident and reiterates its demand for a joint probe,” a Foreign Ministry assertion stated.

The measures taken by India within the aftermath of the incident and the next findings and punishments handed by the so-called inner courtroom of inquiry are completely unsatisfactory, poor and insufficient, it added.