Pakistan rejects India’s closure of missile firing incident
The BrahMos missile — a nuclear-capable, land-attack cruise missile collectively developed by Russia and India — was fired on March 9, prompting Pakistan to hunt solutions from New Delhi on the protection mechanisms in place to stop unintended launches.
“Pakistan categorically rejects India’s purported closure of the highly irresponsible incident and reiterates its demand for a joint probe,” a Foreign Ministry assertion stated.
The measures taken by India within the aftermath of the incident and the next findings and punishments handed by the so-called inner courtroom of inquiry are completely unsatisfactory, poor and insufficient, it added.
“India has not only failed to respond to Pakistan’s demand for a joint inquiry but has also evaded the questions raised by Pakistan regarding the command-and-control system in place in India, the safety and security protocols and the reason for India’s delayed admission of the missile launch,” the Foreign Ministry assertion stated.
The Indian Air Force stated in a press release on Tuesday: “A Court of Inquiry, set up to establish the facts of the case, including fixing responsibility for the incident, found that deviation from the Standard Operating Procedures by three officers led to the accidental firing of the missile.”
It added the federal government had dismissed the three officers with instant impact on Tuesday.