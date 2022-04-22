World
Pakistan rejects ousted PM Khan’s accusation that US conspired to topple him – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan‘s National Security Council, a physique of prime civil and navy leaders, on Friday rejected ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan‘s accusations that United States had conspired to topple his authorities by a parliamentary vote of confidence.
Khan, 69, who led the nuclear-armed South Asian nation of 220 million folks for 3 and a half years, had accused Washington of backing a conspiracy to take away him.
He had mentioned that he visited Moscow towards U.S. recommendation. Washington denies the cost.
Asad Majeed, former Pakistan ambassador to the United States who had written a cable to Islamabad about Washington’s tackle Khan’s Moscow go to, briefed the civil and navy leaders on a discussion board known as National Security Committee (NSC).
“The NSC after reviewing the contents of the communication, the assessment received, and the conclusion presented by the security agencies, concludes that there has been no conspiracy,” an announcement from the workplace of recent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif mentioned.
It mentioned the nation’s premier spy businesses knowledgeable the NSC that they discovered no proof to assist any conspiracy principle.
Khan’s Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf (PTI) get together demanded a judicial probe into the matter.
The ousted chief met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Feb. 24, the day Russian forces invaded neighbouring Ukraine.
Khan initially blocked the no-confidence transfer, saying the NSC had endorsed the alleged conspiracy.
Opposition events and analysts have mentioned the navy helped Khan win election in 2018, which they each deny, however that the assist waned after a falling-out over the appointment of the nation’s subsequent intelligence chief late final yr.
Khan has aired his conspiracy allegations in three big public rallies he has held since he was ousted. He has demanded snap elections.
The subsequent parliamentary election is due in 2023.
