Pakistan seeks answers from India after crash of mystery flying object

Pakistan’s navy on Thursday stated an unidentified high-altitude supersonic object originating in India had crashed in Pakistani territory, in an incident endangering civilian passenger flights, and New Delhi ought to present an evidence.

The two nuclear-armed neighbors have fought three wars and have engaged in quite a few navy clashes, most not too long ago in 2019 which noticed the air forces of the 2 have interaction in fight.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“On 9 March a high-speed flying object was picked up inside Indian territory by air defense operations center of the Pakistan air force,” Pakistan navy spokesman Major-General Babar stated in a hurriedly-called press convention on Thursday night time.

He stated the navy was unsure of the character of the item, which crashed close to the jap Pakistani metropolis of Mian Channu and originated from the Indian metropolis of Sirsa, in India’s western Haryana province.

There was no quick response from India’s Ministry of External Affairs to a Reuters’ question on the matter despatched exterior working hours.

“The flight path of this object endangered many national and international passenger flights both in Indian and Pakistani airspace as well as human life and property of ground,” Babar stated.

A Pakistan air drive official on the press convention stated the item was being analyzed forensically and preliminary research steered it was a surface-to-surface supersonic missile, however was unarmed.

He stated it travelled at an altitude of 40,000 ft, at Mach 3, and flew 124 km (77 miles) in Pakistani airspace earlier than crashing.

Babar stated the navy wouldn’t leap to conclusions till they acquired an evidence from India, however stated that Pakistan strongly protests in opposition to this “flagrant violation” of its airspace.

“Whatever caused this incident to happen, it is for the Indians to explain,” Babar stated.