Pakistan Sends Bowling Coach To Assist Shaun Tait At Asia Cup | Cricket News

The Pakistan Cricket Board has despatched a bowling coach from its nationwide excessive efficiency centre in Lahore to help the workforce’s head bowling coach, Shaun Tait of Australia within the Asia Cup, starting within the UAE from Saturday. Umar Rasheed left on Wednesday to affix the Pakistan workforce on the advice of head coach, Saqlain Mushtaq.

“One is that since Mohammad Hasnain is in the squad Umar will keep on monitoring his bowling action as he worked on correcting his action when the fast bowler was first reported for an illegal bowling action early this year,” a PCB supply stated.

“The idea is that Umar will act as the bridge for proper communication between Shaun Tait and the players.” Pakistan has misplaced its foremost bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi for the Asia Cup and the seven T20 Internationals at dwelling in opposition to England due to a lingering knee ligament damage sustained in July.

Afridi has been suggested six to eight weeks relaxation earlier than his damage might be assessed once more.

The quick bowler is presently with the Pakistan workforce within the UAE as a result of the supply stated the workforce head coach, coach, physician and physio all prompt that Afridi can have the very best therapy and rehab in Dubai.

The Pakistani selectors changed Afridi with younger quick bowler Hasnain.

Pakistan’s tempo assault within the Asia Cup is fairly skinny on T20 internationals publicity as Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim junior, Shahnawaz Dahani have performed a complete of 66 matches between them whereas Naseem Shah is but to make his T20 debut.