Pakistan signs new $343.5 million credit facility to finance BOP gap | balance of payments, pakistan, credit facility, credit suisse, current account deficit | FinanceAsia

Pakistan, via its Ministry of Finance, has signed a brand new $343 5 million credit score facility comprising a syndicated standard facility of $165 5 million and a $178 million Islamic facility, Credit Suisse introduced in a media launch

Oversubscribed by 1 7 instances and reflective of sturdy demand from the syndicated mortgage market, Pakistan will use the 1-year financing to assist its steadiness of funds, in addition to its crude oil and petroleum imports, the announcement added

While Pakistan had recorded a $1 25 billion surplus between July-December 2020, Pakistan’s present account deficit (CAD) rose from $629 million in December 2020 to $1 93 billion in December 2021 – a determine…