Pakistan supreme court to hear arguments on parliament dissolution





Pakistan’s supreme courtroom will hear arguments associated to the president’s shock dissolution of parliament on Monday, an announcement from the physique stated on Sunday.

“This is an urgent matter. The case is fixed for tomorrow. Notices are issued to all political parties and state functionaries,” stated Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read extra: Pakistan parliament rejects Khan no-confidence motion, blames foreign interference





Source link