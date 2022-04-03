Asia

Pakistan supreme court to hear arguments on parliament dissolution

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham6 hours ago
28 Less than a minute


Pakistan’s supreme courtroom will hear arguments associated to the president’s shock dissolution of parliament on Monday, an announcement from the physique stated on Sunday.

“This is an urgent matter. The case is fixed for tomorrow. Notices are issued to all political parties and state functionaries,” stated Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read extra: Pakistan parliament rejects Khan no-confidence motion, blames foreign interference



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham6 hours ago
28 Less than a minute
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button