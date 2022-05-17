Pakistan TikTok star faces backlash over forest fire video

A Pakistani social media star with hundreds of thousands of followers is going through criticism after posing for a TikTok video by a forest fireplace, as a devastating heatwave causes widespread distress within the nation.

Humaira Asghar posted a clip of herself strolling playfully in a silver ball robe in entrance of a burning hillside with the caption: “Fire erupts wherever I am.”

It comes after police arrested a person earlier this month within the northwestern metropolis of Abbottabad for deliberately beginning a forest fireplace as a background for a video.

Temperatures have peaked at 51 levels Celsius in elements of Pakistan in latest days, leaving the poor and susceptible struggling to beat the warmth within the impoverished nation.

Asghar, who has greater than 11 million followers on TikTok, mentioned in an announcement launched by an assistant that she didn’t begin the hearth and there was “no harm in making videos.”

The clip has since been taken down.

“She should have been holding a bucket of water to extinguish the fire instead of glamorizing it,” Rina Saeed Khan Satti, an environmental activist and chairperson of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board, instructed AFP.

The group mentioned at the very least one different blaze this week within the hills surrounding the Pakistani capital was began for a social media video.

“The message these videos is sending is too risky and it needs to be contained,” Satti mentioned.

One remark below Asghar’s video on TikTok mentioned her actions have been “sheer ignorance and madness.”

Pakistan is the eighth most susceptible nation to excessive climate brought on by local weather change, based on the Global Climate Risk Index compiled by NGO Germanwatch.

But specialists say there’s a lack of know-how among the many inhabitants about environmental points.

Forest fires are widespread from mid-April by means of to the top of July, brought on by searing temperatures and lightning in addition to slash-and-burn farming.

TikTok is broadly utilized by younger folks in Pakistan and movies usually garner a whole bunch of hundreds of likes.

