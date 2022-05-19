Pakistan to ban imports of luxury goods

Pakistan has banned the import of all non-essential luxurious items in a bid to stabilise the financial system, the data minister says, describing the state of affairs as an financial emergency.

Pakistan’s present account deficit has spiralled uncontrolled and its international alternate reserves have tumbled whereas the Pakistani rupee has plummeted to historic lows in opposition to the US greenback.

“All those non-essential luxury items that are not used by the wider public, a complete ban has been imposed on their import,” minister Marriyum Aurangzeb informed reporters.

She stated the measures are to deal with fiscal instability, which she blamed on the earlier authorities of prime minister Imran Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote final month over expenses of mishandling the nation’s financial system.

“There is an emergency situation in the country,” she stated.

Among a bunch of imports to be banned are automobiles, cellphones, house home equipment and cosmetics.

It was not instantly clear how lengthy the ban shall be in place however Aurangzeb stated that together with different fiscal measures it could assist save important international alternate reserves for the following two months.

She stated the steps would save $US6 billion ($A8.5 billion) yearly.

Pakistan’s main imports are gasoline and edible oil and pulses, which is able to stay unaffected.

Some projections have Pakistan’s present account deficit this monetary yr hitting about $US17 billion or greater than 4.5 per cent of GDP with a swelling import invoice and spiking world commodity costs.

Pakistan’s international forex reserves have declined quickly: funds held by the central financial institution fell $US6 billion from $US16.3 billion on the finish of February to only above $US10 billion in May.

Pakistan’s finance workforce is in talks with the International Monetary Fund within the Qatari capital Doha to restart a funding program it started in 2019 however which has stalled over Pakistan’s implementation of coverage actions required to obtain funds.