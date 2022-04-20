Pakistan To Tour Netherlands For ODI Series In August 2022 | Cricket News

Pakistan will tour the Netherlands to play three one-day internationals in August, a collection postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Pakistan Cricket Board introduced Wednesday. “Pakistan cricket team will play three one-day internationals in Rotterdam in August as part of the World Cup Super League,” mentioned a Pakistan Cricket Board assertion. Pakistan and the Netherlands beforehand met within the 1996 and 2003 World Cups and this would be the first bilateral ODI collection between the perimeters.

The matches can be performed on August 16, 18 and 21 on the VOC Cricket Ground.

“We are pleased that we have been able to reschedule the series, which is important to the growth and development of cricket in Netherlands,” mentioned PCB director worldwide cricket Zakir Khan.

“Our men’s national cricket team had an excellent 2021-22 season and I am confident they will build on the momentum to entertain expat Pakistanis and the Dutch spectators with good cricket.”

The 13-team World Cup Super League is getting used as qualifying for the 2023 World Cup to be held in India.

The prime seven sides plus hosts India will qualify instantly for the event.

Pakistan are at present ninth within the league, whereas the Netherlands are backside.

Schedule:

1st ODI – August 16, 2022

2nd ODI – August 18, 2022

third ODI – August 21, 2022

