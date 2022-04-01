Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd ODI, Report: Ton-Up Babar Azam, Imam-Ul-Haq Punish Australia In Pakistan’s Highest ODI Chase | Cricket News

Skipper Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq smashed good centuries to assist Pakistan pull off their highest ODI run-chase in a six-wicket conquer Australia in Lahore on Thursday. Azam hit an 83-ball 114 and Haq notched a 97-ball 106 as Pakistan chased down a stiff 349-run goal with six balls to spare to degree the three-match sequence at 1-1. Ben McDermott cracked a maiden ODI hundred in Australia’s imposing complete of 348-8 on a flat Gaddafi Stadium pitch. The victory is Pakistan’s first over Australia since Melbourne in January 2017.

In between, that they had misplaced 10 consecutive one-day internationals.

Pakistan’s win units up an intriguing last match on the identical venue on Saturday. Australia gained the primary match by 88 runs on Tuesday, additionally in Lahore.

Haq, who hit six boundaries and three sixes, placed on a strong 118-run opening stand with Fakhar Zaman (67) off 111 balls to set the platform for the chase.

Zaman smashed seven boundaries and two sixes throughout his 64-ball knock earlier than he was bowled by Marcus Stoinis.

Undeterred, Haq accomplished his ninth hundred off 90 balls earlier than he holed out at long-off in spinner Adam Zampa’s thirty fifth over.

Haq added 111 for the second wicket with Azam off 92 balls.

Azam reached his fifteenth ODI century with a single off Cameron Green, reaching the mark off 73 balls. He added 80 for the third wicket with Mohammad Rizwan earlier than he was caught off Nathan Ellis with 40 wanted off 34 balls.

When Rizwan fell for 23, Pakistan nonetheless wanted 32 however Khushdil Shah cracked 27 not out with two fours and as many sixes and Iftikhar (eight not out) noticed off the goal in 49 overs.

Pakistan’s earlier highest ODI chase was 327 achieved in opposition to Bangladesh at Mirpur in 2014.

Earlier, McDermott scored 104 off 108 balls in solely his fourth ODI, whereas Travis Head struck 89 and Marnus Labuschagne hit 59 after Australia have been despatched in to bat in to bat.

All-rounder Stoinis added the crowning glory with a quickfire 49, with 5 boundaries and a six.

Pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi — who missed Pakistan’s 88-run defeat within the first ODI with a knee harm — gave the house facet a breakthrough off the third ball of the innings when he trapped Aaron Finch leg-before with out scoring.

But Australia scored at will after that with McDermott and Head including 162 off 144 balls for the second wicket, hitting boundaries with ease.

Head, who scored 101 on Tuesday, smashed 5 sixes and 6 fours earlier than miscuing a sweep off leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood, being caught by Shaheen at quick fine-leg.

McDermott added one other 74 with Labuschagne, and through that stand hit spinner Khushdil over long-off boundary for six to finish a century off 102 balls.

He was lastly caught off pacer Mohammad Wasim.

Despite Alex Carey and Cameron Green falling for 5 every, Sean Abbott chipped in with a 16-ball 28 to spice up the whole.

Shaheen completed with 4-63 and Wasim took 2-56, however Pakistan’s Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil conceded 95 runs in ten overs between them.

