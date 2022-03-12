Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates: Mitchell Swepson Makes Debut As Australia Eye Win vs Pakistan | Cricket News

PAK vs AUS, 2nd Test, Live Updates: Pakistan face Australia within the second Test on the National Stadium in Karachi. After the primary Test led to a dead-rubber, each groups will look to register a win forward of the ultimate Test in Lahore. Imam-ul-Haq was the star of the present with the bat because the Pakistan opener scored a century every in each the innings. Azhar Ali additionally scored a mammoth knock of 175 within the first innings whereas Abdullah Shafique scored his maiden Test ton within the second innings. It was a troublesome outing for the bowlers, besides Nauman Ali, who took six wickets in Australia’s first innings. Australia skipper Pat Cummins confirmed on the eve of the second Test that Queensland spinner Mitchell Swepson will make his Test debut in Karachi. He will exchange Josh Hazlewood within the enjoying XI. (LIVE SCORECARD)

