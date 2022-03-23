Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test: Mitchell Starc Thunderbolts Send Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan Packing In Quick Succession. Watch | Cricket News

Mitchell Starc is legendary for producing his finest deliveries when Australia’s backs are towards the wall and he replicated the identical on Day 3 of the continuing third Test towards Pakistan on the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday. The pacer bowled two deadly deliveries to get the higher of Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan. The balls have been delivered with nice tempo and the Pakistan duo had no solutions to what was thrown at them. After being bowled, Rizwan particularly had a shell-shocked expression seeing what transpired on the 22 yards.

In the 107th over of the innings, Starc’s ball landed on size and Alam discovered himself caught on the crease. The ball reversed a bit and he smashed into Alam’s off-stump. Alam was dismissed after scoring 13.

Then within the 111th over, one other supply of Starc reversed a bit and the ball straightened previous Rizwan’s exterior edge and the ball clipped the highest of off-stump.

In the continuing Test, Australia batted first and posted 391 runs on the board. For Australia, Usman Khawaja top-scored with 91 whereas Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah returned with 4 wickets every.

For Pakistan, Abdullah Shafique and Azhar Ali scored 81 and 78 respectively, however the hosts discovered themselves struggling, having misplaced their eighth wicket for 268 runs within the remaining session of Day 3 of the third Test, with Pat Cummins taking a five-wicket haul.