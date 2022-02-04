Pakistan vs Australia: Australia Confirm First Pakistan Tour In 24 Years, Test Series Begins From March 4 | Cricket News

Cricket Australia on Friday confirmed its first tour of Pakistan since 1998, locking in a three-Test collection regardless of lingering safety considerations. Australia will play Tests — in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore — recent off the again of a complete residence Ashes victory in opposition to England. They may even play three sooner or later internationals and a T20 capping the month-long tour on April 5. The opening Test match will probably be performed from March 4-8 in Rawalpindi and the 4 white-ball matches are scheduled to be performed from March 29 to April 5.

“The tour will proceed for the first time in 24 years. This is a historic occasion and important for the global growth and health of the game,” stated Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.

The tour will probably be an enormous increase for Pakistan, which was hit exhausting when New Zealand and England deserted current excursions over safety considerations

Cricket-mad Pakistan has struggled to entice overseas sides again after residence internationals have been suspended after a lethal terror assault on the Sri Lanka Test aspect in 2009.

Pakistan have been pressured to play their residence worldwide matches overseas — largely within the United Arab Emirates — till 2015, when regular service tentatively resumed.

“I would also like to thank the Australian Cricketers’ Association and the players, coaches, support teams, staff and security experts for their collaboration in the planning for the tour,” added Hockley.

“We are looking forward to an exciting series between two world-class teams.”

The fixtures are:

March 4-8: 1st Test, Rawalpindi

March 12-16: 2nd Test, Karachi

March 21-25: third Test, Lahore

March 29: 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

March 31: 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

April 2: third ODI, Rawalpindi

April 5: T20I, Rawalpindi