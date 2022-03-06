Pakistan Vs Australia, First test, day three live

Criticisms rained down on the Aussies after a brutal battle to begin the primary Test in Pakistan however one Aussie nice has hit again.

Australia have a mountain to climb on day three of the primary Test in Rawulpindi after Pakistan declared at 4/476.

While Pakistan have three spinners at their disposal, the Aussies begin the day at 0/5 after unhealthy gentle lower play quick on day two.

It’s been a brutal slog for the bowlers, however Australia’s resilience in opposition to spinners on the subcontinent is certain to be examined.

Play is scheduled to begin at 4pm AEDT.

Cricket nice’s backflip on choice outrage

Former Aussie opener Simon Katich has led a rethinking of the criticism of Australia’s choice for the primary Test in opposition to Pakistan.

When it turned clear the pitch was a dull freeway aside from Nathan Lyon who extracted plenty of early spin, the criticism started that the Aussies had missed a trick not handing Mitchell Swepson his Test debut.

“The Australians have missed a trick here,” former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis mentioned in commentary.

“Out of 22 overs, there’s been 11 bowled by the spinners.”

But after watching Australia toil for 2 days, Katich has a distinct opinion.

Reverse swing turned an element on day two and regardless that it didn’t result in many wickets, it gave Australia choices.

“I actually agree with the team they picked,” Katich mentioned in commentary. “I didn’t see it being the wrong balance.

“I think they looked at all numbers here and realised that spin has a part to play, but the quicks have a better record at this venue. So I don’t know it would make a huge difference, especially if young Mitchell Swepson was on debut.

“That’s no disrespect to him, I think he’s a good young spin bowler who’s done well in the Sheffield Shield … but I just think with this surface there’s not a huge amount here for the spinners, except for the first bit of play when there was moisture on top.

“Yes, it might spin later in the Test match, but I think because Pakistan won the toss the balance of their team looks fantastic because they have runs on the board.”

But whereas it’s been powerful for the Aussies to take wickets, former Pakistan worldwide Bazid Khan has mentioned Australia can’t get complacent because the Pakistan batters confirmed nice persistence.

“What we’ve seen so far is each player has given themselves time,” Khan mentioned. “It’s difficult really to strike the ball, sort of waiting for it, building that innings slowly.

“I think the challenge for Australia will be to build the innings that way.

“Marnus (Labuschagne), Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja are the type of players who bat time and make sure that they’re in … the other Australian batters like to get on with it.

“I don’t think the pitch will allow you to be aggressive in that manner. The ball is not necessarily jumping onto the bat to be able to hit through the line or hit boundaries for fun.”