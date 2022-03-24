Pakistan vs Australia Highlights, 3rd Test Day 4 Full Cricket Score: Contest in the balance – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between the tabs above to modify between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 3 report: Pakistan was 268 all out in opposition to the persistent tempo of Australia captain Pat Cummins and impeccable reverse swing of Mitchell Starc to concede an enormous 123-run lead on Wednesday within the third and ultimate take a look at.

In a sensational collapse after tea on Day 3, Pakistan misplaced seven wickets for 41 runs — the final 4 wickets with out including a run — as Cummins completed with 5-56 and Starc took 4-36.

Australia, which was bowled out for 391 within the first innings, had stretched its result in 134 runs by reaching 11-0 by stumps with Usman Khawaja not out on 7 and David Warner unbeaten on 4.

“We’ve given ourselves a very good alternative right here, actually in entrance of the sport,” said Cummins, who claimed three of the last seven wickets after tea and recorded his seventh five-wicket haul in test cricket. “Hopefully (we’ll) bat well and then take the last 10 wickets.”

In-form opening batter Abdullah Shafique (81) and veteran Azhar Ali (78) had carried Pakistan to 170-1 and denied Australia a breakthrough within the first session after resuming on 90-1 earlier than the guests took management of the collection deciding take a look at.

“I believed we bowled very well,” Cummins said. “In the first two sessions we just didn’t get the reward, so the message was just hang in there.”

Nathan Lyon (1-95), who dried up the runs along with his marathon spell of 30 overs on Day 3, supplied the opening when he discovered the surface fringe of Shafique’s bat after lunch to finish a affected person 150-run stand.

Shafique’s prolific run within the collection has seen the opening batter rating his maiden take a look at hundred within the drawn first take a look at in Rawalpindi earlier than his affected person 96 in Karachi led Pakistan to pressure a draw.

Shafique defied Australia with one more affected person knock off 228 balls which featured 11 fours earlier than Lyon struck within the fifth over after lunch and efficiently overturned umpire Aleem Dar’s not out choice by a tv referral.

With the second new ball solely seven overs previous, Cummins took a spectacular return catch to dismiss Azhar in his homecoming take a look at match as Pakistan was restricted at 227-3 at tea.

Azhar, taking part in in his 94th take a look at match however for the primary time in his hometown of Lahore, grew to become the fifth Pakistani batter to finish 7,000 take a look at runs when he reached 74 by sweeping onerous at Lyon to deep sq. leg for a single.

Former take a look at captains Younis Khan (10,099), Javed Miandad (8,832), Inzamam-ul-Haq (8,829) and Mohammad Yousuf (7,530) are the opposite Pakistan batters to attain greater than 7,000 take a look at runs.

But Pakistan folded in opposition to Cummins and Starc after tea, dropping the final six wickets off 40 balls.

“We all the time knew how good they’re, particularly Starc on the subject of reverse swing,” Azhar said. “Cummins is a top bowler in the world right now and he exploited the conditions very well … they kept asking questions even to the set batter and unfortunately we were at the receiving end.”

Starc, who bowled solely two overs with the second new ball, returned within the final session and knocked again the off stumps of Fawad Alam (13) and Mohammad Rizwan (1) with Pakistan batters struggling to deal with the reverse swing.

Pakistan’s lengthy tail didn’t final lengthy with captain Babar Azam making a 67 off 131 balls. The house crew had dropped all-rounder Faheem Ashraf to go along with an additional quick bowler after drawing the primary two take a look at matches.

Cummins hurried the collapse by claiming the wickets of Sajid Khan, Nauman Ali and Hasan Ali inside two overs to register his first five-wicket haul in opposition to Pakistan in a take a look at match.

Starc wrapped up Pakistan’s innings by trapping Babar leg earlier than wicket off a supply which formed into the skipper after which clear bowled No. 11 batter Naseem Shah off a searing full pitched supply.

With inputs from AP

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.