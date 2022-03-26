Sports
Pakistan vs Australia: Injured Steve Smith ruled out of white-ball series in Pakistan | Cricket News – Times of India
MELBOURNE: Australia batsman Steve Smith will miss the one-day and T20 matches in opposition to Pakistan to handle a left elbow damage, the staff mentioned on Saturday.
Smith skilled some discomfort in the course of the latter phases of Australia’s 1-0 win within the three-match Test series in opposition to Pakistan, staff physiotherapist Alex Kontouris mentioned.
“Given he had an damage with the identical elbow final 12 months, we felt it necessary to handle this proactively,” Kontouris said in a statement.
“Withdrawing him … means Steve could have the mandatory time to rehabilitate his elbow to make sure his persevering with availability and efficiency for Australia.”
Smith said he did not regard his injury as a major issue.
“But by staying up to the mark now, we will be certain that it would not turn out to be one thing extra vital additional down the road,” he added.
He will be replaced by Queensland legspinner Mitchell Swepson in the squad for the three ODIs starting Tuesday in Lahore and the one-off T20 on April 5.
Swepson, who made his Test debut in Pakistan, is uncapped in ODIs but played the last of his seven T20 internationals against Bangladesh in August.
Chair of Selectors George Bailey said his panel had opted against a replacement batsman as they felt they had enough options in the squad.
“We have determined to incorporate Mitchell Swepson within the white ball squad as a result of it is going to provide us extra choices within the bowling division on surfaces which will nicely help spinners,” he added.
“Having been in Pakistan for the previous month he’s conversant in situations.”
Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa.
