Pakistan vs Australia Live Score, T20 in Lahore – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Preview: A buoyant Pakistan led by in-form skipper Babar Azam begin as favourites towards depleted world champions Australia of their solely Twenty20 worldwide on Tuesday in Lahore.

Azam proved why he’s the world’s high one-day batsman with back-to-back a whole lot to assist Pakistan win the 50-over sequence on the weekend and he’s simply as lethal within the shorter model of the sport.

Azam’s 276 runs in three matches, mixed with opener Imam-ul-Haq’s 298, helped Pakistan clinch the sequence 2-1, together with chasing down a report 349 within the second recreation.

“We were on the receiving end of a couple of great knocks from Babar and Imam,” stated Australia skipper Aaron Finch.

Australia’s interim head coach Andrew McDonald additionally singled out Azam because the hazard man.

“Pakistan has always been a handful in their own conditions,” he stated.

“Babar Azam has done incredibly well in the ODI series to make it really difficult for us.”

An injury-hit Australia will discipline simply three gamers from the aspect that beat Pakistan within the semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup in Dubai final yr.

Australia went on to win the title, with Mitchell Marsh enjoying a starring function within the ultimate towards New Zealand. The all-rounder is out injured this time.

Pakistan have the sting in general outcomes, having received 12 of their 22 Twenty20 matches towards the vacationers. One match was tied and one produced no consequence.

McDonald backed skipper Finch to return to type after back-to-back geese within the final two ODIs, following simply 23 within the first.

“He has that ability to work through these patches,” McDonald stated.

“Do we think he is still good enough to play at this level? 100 percent yes and that is as simple as it gets for us.”

McDonald stated spinner Ashton Agar and reserve wicketkeeper Josh Inglis ought to be obtainable for choice after lacking the ODI sequence following optimistic checks for Covid.

Teams (from):

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Tv umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee: Mohammad Javed Malik

With AFP inputs

