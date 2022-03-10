Sports
Pakistan vs Australia: Rawalpindi pitch officially rated ‘below average’ after tame Test | Cricket News – Times of India
KARACHI: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium’s pitch, the place the primary Test between Pakistan and Australia led to a tame draw on Tuesday, has formally been rated “below average” by the match referee and given a demerit level.
In all, 1,187 runs have been scored for the lack of solely 14 wickets within the Test, as bowlers toiled and batters dominated on a dull flat monitor.
“The character of the pitch hardly changed over the course of five days,” match referee Ranjan Madugalle mentioned in his report.
“There has been no deterioration apart from the bounce getting slightly lower. In my view, this does not represent an even contest between bat and ball.”
Madugalle added: “In preserving with the ICC tips I charge this pitch as under common.”
Fans and commentators mentioned the lifeless pitch spoiled Australia’s first Test in Pakistan for twenty-four years, after the staff had beforehand declined to go to on safety grounds.
Under ICC guidelines, demerit factors stay lively for a rolling five-year interval and if a venue accumulates 5 it’s suspended from internet hosting worldwide cricket for a yr.
The second Test within the three-match collection begins in Karachi on Saturday.
In all, 1,187 runs have been scored for the lack of solely 14 wickets within the Test, as bowlers toiled and batters dominated on a dull flat monitor.
“The character of the pitch hardly changed over the course of five days,” match referee Ranjan Madugalle mentioned in his report.
“There has been no deterioration apart from the bounce getting slightly lower. In my view, this does not represent an even contest between bat and ball.”
Madugalle added: “In preserving with the ICC tips I charge this pitch as under common.”
Fans and commentators mentioned the lifeless pitch spoiled Australia’s first Test in Pakistan for twenty-four years, after the staff had beforehand declined to go to on safety grounds.
Under ICC guidelines, demerit factors stay lively for a rolling five-year interval and if a venue accumulates 5 it’s suspended from internet hosting worldwide cricket for a yr.
The second Test within the three-match collection begins in Karachi on Saturday.