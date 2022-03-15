Pakistan vs Australia: Shell-Shocked Fans In Karachi “Can’t Believe” Pakistan’s Batting Collapse In 2nd Test. Watch | Cricket News

It turned out to be a nightmare third day within the second Test match for the house facet as Pakistan batters surrendered meekly towards a relentless Australian quick bowling unit in Karachi on Monday. Pakistan had been bundled out for 148 as their batters regarded rattled in entrance of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. This occurred after Australia declared for 556/9 within the first session of play after which had a go on the Pakistan batting line-up with the brand new ball. The batting facet by no means actually regarded in management as they didn’t cope with the ability and guile of left-arm pacer Starc early on.

The mediocre outing not solely upset the workforce but additionally the followers who had been current within the stadium to look at their workforce play.

The official Twitter deal with of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video that confirmed followers watching in horror as their workforce crumbled towards Australia.

PCB tweeted the video with a caption that stated:

“Fans can’t believe it. #PAKvAUS.”

Starc was the choose of the bowlers for the guests, claiming three wickets.

Skipper Pat Cummins additionally impressed however had just one wicket to indicate towards his title whereas all-rounder Cameron Green additionally took one wicket.

For Pakistan, captain Babar Azam confirmed some battle within the center as he top-scored with 36 runs.

The subsequent greatest batters had been Imam-ul-Haq (20) and Nauman Ali (20 not out).

At sumps on Day 3, Australia reached 81 for 1 of their second innings having fun with a wholesome lead of 489 runs.