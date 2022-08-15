Pakistan vs Netherlands 1st ODI 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

Pakistan introduced their sturdy squad for the ODI sequence in opposition to the Netherlands in addition to the Asia Cup that follows later this month. Shaheen Shah Afridi is called in each squads and will make a return to cricket after he missed out the second Test in opposition to Sri Lanka final month.

Babar Azam will lead the aspect whereas younger fast Naseem Shah has been included rather than Hasan Ali. Ahead of the sequence, captain Azam stated that the situations on provide within the Netherlands will likely be much like what the group faces in England and therefore, the battery of quick bowlers that embody Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim ought to make an excellent fist of issues within the ODIs. He additionally stated that Shaheen’s harm will likely be intently monitored and that he might miss a couple of video games within the sequence.

Netherlands will come into this sport after being concerned in a two-match T20I sequence in opposition to New Zealand. The Blackcaps received the primary match by 16 runs after which went on to clinch the sequence with one other 8-wicket win.

Pakistan vs Netherlands 1st One Day International Telecast and Live Streaming:

The Pakistan vs Netherlands match won’t be proven on any channel in India. It will likely be stay streamed on the FanCode app.

Pakistan vs Netherlands Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-captain: Stephan Myburgh

Suggested Playing XI for Pakistan vs Netherlands 1st One Day International Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Stephan Myburgh, Tom Cooper

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan

All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Paul van Meekeran, Shariz Ahmad

Predicted Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeran, Shariz Ahmad

