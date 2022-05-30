Pakistan vs West Indies ODIs moved from Rawalpindi to Multan





Pakistan have relocated their dwelling collection in opposition to West Indies from Rawalpindi to Multan. The choice has been taken in gentle of political uncertainty in Islamabad – the nation’s capital, adjoining to Rawalpindi. The fixtures and schedule, nevertheless, stay unchanged, with the three ODIs, that are part of the Cricket World Cup Super League to be performed on June 8, 10 and 12.

The video games have been initially slated for Rawalpindi, however the PCB had saved Multan as a back-up choice, with former Prime Minister Imran Khan probably planning protest rallies within the capital over the approaching days. The authentic protest rally occurred on May 25, however there stays a major risk of additional such rallies over the approaching days.

Multan remained the one viable choice, with Lahore and Karachi’s pitches being relaid, and the Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar present process renovation work.

Multan is located in southern Punjab, and among the many hottest cities within the nation, with temperatures within the excessive 40s anticipated on matchdays. Pakistan has by no means hosted elite cricket presently of yr because of the summer time warmth, with practically all high-level competitions together with home season performed through the winter and spring months between September and April.

During the summer time months, the PCB has largely held its coaching camps in northern facet of the nation largely in Abbottabad, which is positioned within the hilly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and experiences comparatively milder climate. Last yr, the PCB had made an try and host girls cricketers camp in Multan however needed to call off the camp due to extreme heat

The video games will begin at 4pm within the afternoon to mitigate the climate circumstances. Pakistan will perform their coaching camp in Lahore from June 1-4, earlier than the squad strikes to Multan on June. West Indies will arrive in Islamabad as deliberate on June 6 and can journey to Multan on a constitution flight. The ODIs have been carried over from the collection scheduled final December, when solely the three T20Is occurred, a Covid outbreak within the West Indies camp forcing the postponement of the ODIs.





