Pakistan vs West Indies ODIs moved from Rawalpindi to Multan
Pakistan have relocated their dwelling collection in opposition to West Indies from Rawalpindi to Multan. The choice has been taken in gentle of political uncertainty in Islamabad – the nation’s capital, adjoining to Rawalpindi. The fixtures and schedule, nevertheless, stay unchanged, with the three ODIs, that are part of the Cricket World Cup Super League to be performed on June 8, 10 and 12.
The video games have been initially slated for Rawalpindi, however the PCB had saved Multan as a back-up choice, with former Prime Minister Imran Khan probably planning protest rallies within the capital over the approaching days. The authentic protest rally occurred on May 25, however there stays a major risk of additional such rallies over the approaching days.
Multan remained the one viable choice, with Lahore and Karachi’s pitches being relaid, and the Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar present process renovation work.
Multan is located in southern Punjab, and among the many hottest cities within the nation, with temperatures within the excessive 40s anticipated on matchdays. Pakistan has by no means hosted elite cricket presently of yr because of the summer time warmth, with practically all high-level competitions together with home season performed through the winter and spring months between September and April.