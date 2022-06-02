World
Pakistan will descend into civil war if polls not announced: Imran Khan – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan has warned that the nation will descend right into a civil conflict if elections aren’t introduced.
“We will see if they allow us to go towards elections through legal and constitutional means otherwise this country will go towards (a) civil war,” Dawn information quoted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief as saying in an interview.
The ousted premier additional stated there was “no question” of returning to the National Assembly as that will “mean accepting the conspiracy” that had eliminated his authorities.
Khan stated he was ready for the apex courtroom to determine on his social gathering’s plea to offer safety to the protesters, after which he stated he would challenge the date for the following march, Dawn new reported.
The PTI chairman admitted he didn’t take pleasure in absolute energy because the prime minister, indicating that the precise centres of energy within the nation lay elsewhere and “everyone knows where that is.”
Khan stated his authorities had been “weak” when it got here to energy and needed to search coalition companions, including that if the identical scenario had been to come up once more, he would go for re-elections and search a majority authorities or none in any respect.
“Our hands were tied. We were blackmailed from everywhere. Power wasn’t with us. Everyone knows where the power lies in Pakistan so we had to rely on them,” he stated with out elaborating any additional who he was referring to.
