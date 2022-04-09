Pakistani court jails Mumbai attack terrorist Hafiz Saeed for 31 more years

A Pakistani court docket has jailed extremist chief Hafiz Saeed, founding father of the militant group blamed by the United States and India for a lethal 2008 assault in India, for 31 years in reference to terrorism financing, court docket paperwork confirmed.

Saeed was discovered responsible of a number of breaches in two instances but it surely was not instantly clear how a lot jail time the brand new verdict would entail given his present incarceration and the truth that his sentences run concurrently.

“The sentences awarded to convict Hafiz Muhammad Saeed run concurrently of this case and of previously awarded, if any,” the court docket stated in an order, dated April 7, that was seen by Reuters on Friday.

Saeed, founding father of the Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group, is already in jail having been discovered responsible on a number of related fees in 2020.

Saeed has been arrested and launched a number of instances over the previous decade. He denies any involvement with militancy, together with the 2008 Mumbai assaults wherein gunmen who slipped into Mumbai by boat from Pakistan killed 160 individuals, together with Americans.

The United States provided a reward of $10 million for info resulting in his conviction.

The newest sentencing comes as Pakistan tries to keep away from blacklisting by the worldwide soiled cash watchdog the Financial Action Task Force, which judges a rustic’s potential to fight illicit financing, together with to militant organizations.

Pakistan has been on the watchdog’s “grey list” since 2018.

India has repeatedly demanded that Saeed be handed over for trial for his suspected position within the Mumbai assault however Pakistan has refused to take action.

India has not commented on Saeed’s new jail sentence however late on Friday it declared his son, Hafiz Talha Saeed, a “terrorist” underneath its Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

India stated Talha Saeed, a cleric dwelling within the Pakistani metropolis of Lahore, had been actively concerned in recruitment, funding, planning and execution of assaults in India and on Indian pursuits in Afghanistan.

“The central government believes that Hafiz Talha Saeed is involved in terrorism, and he should be notified as a terrorist under the said Act,” the Indian authorities stated in a notification.

India has for many years accused previous rival Pakistan of supporting extremists in assaults on Indian targets all through the area. Pakistan denies that and accuses India of supporting separatist rebels in Pakistan.

