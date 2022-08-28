World
Pakistani journalist booked for linking ‘disrespectful’ statements about Islam to ex-PM Imran Khan – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Police have registered a case in opposition to a journalist on allegations of attributing “disrespectful” statements “not based on facts” about Islam to former prime minister Imran Khan.
The case was registered at RA Bazar police station in Rawalpindi on Saturday in opposition to Waqar Satti on the grievance of a cable operator named Chaudhry Nasir Qayyum, the Dawn newspaper reported.
According to the primary data report (FIR), the complainant alleged that Satti, in a tweet in opposition to the previous prime minister, “disrespected” Islam.
Qayyum mentioned Satti attributed some statements to Imran which had been “not based on facts”.
“Imran Khan has not mentioned any such words […] mentioned in Waqar Satti’s tweet – in any of his speeches,” the FIR quoted him as saying. He added that Satti’s actions had damage his non secular sentiments, “as well as that of thousands of other Muslims”.
The case in opposition to Satti was registered beneath Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts supposed to outrage non secular emotions of any class by insulting its faith or non secular beliefs) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.
As the information of Satti being booked was shared on social media, former minister and PTI chief Fawad Chaudhry mentioned the case was about “using religion for outrage”.
Satti works for Geo News tv.
