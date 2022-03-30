Pakistani PM Imran Khan’s main ally strikes pact with opposition ahead of confidence

A primary ally of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s authorities has reached a pact with opposition events searching for to oust him, a celebration official stated on Wednesday, signaling Khan could also be working out of choices as he tries to remain on in energy.

Former cricket star Khan, 69, is battling a sequence of defections from his ruling alliance and an more and more united opposition making an attempt to drive him from workplace in a no-confidence vote due on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Khan’s largest ally within the National Assembly, stated it has reached an settlement with the primary opposition bloc, and would announce particulars later within the day.

“An agreement between the united opposition and MQM has taken final shape,” MQM Senator Faisal Subzwari stated on Twitter, including celebration officers of the 2 sides had been reviewing the settlement.

Khan’s celebration doesn’t have a easy majority in parliament by itself and wishes the assist of coalition allies.

Opposition events accuse Khan of mismanaging the economic system, overseas coverage, and resorting to heavy-handed measures towards critics.

Read extra: Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan in danger from no-confidence move, key ally says