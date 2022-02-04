Pakistani security forces conduct search operations for extremists after base attacks

Pakistani safety forces had been conducting search operations on Friday to flush out extremists suspected of hiding close to two army bases attacked by extremists on Wednesday, which killed seven troopers and 13 of their very own, within the newest violence within the southwestern Balochistan province.

The assaults, the largest lately by ethnic Baloch extremists, got here hours earlier than Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Beijing for the opening of the Winter Olympics, the place he could have conferences with Chinese President Xi Jinping and different leaders.

Two Pakistani safety officers, requesting anonymity as they aren’t permitted to talk publicly, stated the operation was not but over.

“The army is conducting search operations in the area. There might be some more elements hiding in the surroundings,” one official instructed Reuters.

The military stated the assaults had been simultaneous and coordinated.

“They used explosive-laden vehicles at gates, they have the latest weaponry left behind by NATO forces,” Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Minister of Interior stated on Friday, including that the assault was defeated and each bases had been below the management of the Pakistani army.

Ethnic Baloch guerrillas have been preventing the federal government for many years, demanding a separate state, saying the central authorities unfairly exploits Balochistan’s wealthy gasoline and mineral sources.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) group stated it was behind the assaults in a press release despatched to a Reuters reporter, including that one of many two bases was nonetheless below its management after 38 hours. This couldn’t instantly be verified independently.

Last week, the insurgents killed 10 troopers in an assault on a submit close to the port of Gwadar on the Arabian Sea, the heaviest casualty toll for the military within the Balochistan insurgency in years.

Islamabad blames arch-rival India for supporting the insurgency, a cost Delhi denies, and says such anti-Pakistan teams usually use neighboring Afghanistan to plan assaults – a cost denied by Taliban authorities spokesman Bilal Karimi.

India’s exterior affairs ministry didn’t reply to a request for remark.

