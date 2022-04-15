Pakistan’s New PM’s Latest Charge At Imran Khan Has A Dubai Link

Pakistan Crisis: 174 members recorded their votes in favour of decision that ousted Imran Khan.

Islamabad:

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has accused ousted premier Imran Khan of promoting precious Toshakhana items, together with diamond jewelry, price Rs 140 million in Dubai, inflicting a loss to the nationwide exchequer.

As per the nation’s regulation, any reward acquired from dignitaries of a overseas state have to be put within the state depository or the Toshakhana.

Shehbaz made the declare throughout a gathering with senior journalists on the Prime Minister’s House, The News International reported on Friday.

“I can confirm that Imran Khan took gifts from Toshakhana and sold them in Dubai for Rs 140 million (USD 7.6 lakh). Valuable gifts include diamond jewellery, bracelets, watches and sets,” he mentioned.

Shehbaz mentioned that he additionally acquired a watch as soon as which he had deposited within the Toshakhana.

“I don’t need to hide anything,” the newly-elected premier mentioned.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf authorities led by Khan had been reluctant to share particulars about items retained from Toshakhana.

An inquiry has been initiated in opposition to Khan by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for promoting a treasured necklace from Toshakhana, inflicting a loss to the nationwide exchequer.

The necklace was bought to a jeweller in Lahore by way of Zulfi Bukhari, former Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development for Rs 180 million, whereas solely a fraction of that quantity was paid to Toshakhana, the report mentioned.

In response to the allegations, Bukhari mentioned that there was no reality in studies concerning the promoting of a necklace.

Talking to Geo News, he mentioned that there by no means had been any speak concerning the necklace and the allegations had been ill-founded and baseless.

Meanwhile, former data minister Fawad Chaudhry mentioned that Khan bought the watch from the federal government which was acquired as a present from a overseas nation.

“I don’t understand what is the actual issue of Shehbaz,” he mentioned, alleging that Shehbaz is confused as he’s unable to grasp the right way to degree allegations in opposition to Khan.

Fawad mentioned that it doesn’t matter what the worth of the watch is “if it is mine I can sell that watch nobody should have a problem with it.” The former minister and shut aide of Khan suggested Shehbaz to chorus from superficial gossip and concentrate on nationwide points.

Whenever the top of a state receives a present from one other state, he/she has to submit it to the Toshakhana, based on legal guidelines.