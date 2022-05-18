Pakistan’s Relationship With India Will Drive Its Defence Policy: US Official

Washington:

Pakistan is more likely to proceed to modernise and increase its nuclear capabilities by conducting coaching with its deployed weapons and creating new supply techniques in 2022 because it perceives it as key to its survival, given India’s nuclear arsenal and traditional power superiority, the Pentagon’s high intelligence official has advised lawmakers.

Lt Gen Scott Berrier, Director, Defence Intelligence Agency advised members of the Senate Armed Services Committee throughout a current Congressional listening to that Pakistan’s tense relationship with India will proceed to drive its defence coverage.

He mentioned Pakistan “perceives nuclear weapons as key to its national survival, given India’s nuclear arsenal and conventional force superiority.” “Pakistan very likely will continue to modernise and expand its nuclear capabilities by conducting training with its deployed weapons and developing new delivery systems in 2022,” Mr Berrier mentioned.

“Pakistan’s relations with India remain strained since a high-profile anti-India militant attack in the Union Territory of Kashmir in February 2019,” he mentioned, referring to the Pulwama assault during which 40 Indian paramilitary troopers had been killed.

“New Delhi’s August 2019 revocation of Kashmir’s semiautonomous status added to these tensions. However, cross-border violence has decreased since February 2021, when both countries recommitted to a ceasefire,” Berrier mentioned, including, “India and Pakistan have not made meaningful progress toward a long-lasting diplomatic solution since then.” India introduced withdrawing the particular powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories in August 2019.

India’s transfer to revoke the particular standing of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 outraged Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad.

India has mentioned that it needs regular neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an surroundings freed from terror, hostility, and violence. India has mentioned the onus is on Pakistan to create an surroundings freed from terror and hostility.

Last yr, India and Pakistan introduced that they’ve agreed to strictly observe all agreements on a ceasefire alongside the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and different sectors.

In his testimony, Mr Berrier mentioned that on April 11, Shehbaz Sharif was elected as Pakistan’s new prime minister after a no-confidence vote eliminated Imran Khan from the submit. In his first speech as prime minister, Sharif known as for rebuilding the US-Pakistan relationship and denounced Khan’s conspiracy idea that the US had orchestrated his elimination.

“Sharif probably will give priority to addressing Pakistan’s economy while deferring to the Army on security issues for at least the first 6 months of his term,” he mentioned.

“Khan’s removal almost certainly portends a period of political instability as the Sharif government transitions and as Pakistan prepares for elections due no later than August 2023,” he added.

