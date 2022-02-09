World
Pakistan’s ruling party lawmaker disqualified for concealing dual nationality – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s election physique on Wednesday disqualified a lawmaker of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf for concealing his twin nationality on the time of contesting elections in 2018.
Faisal Vawda was elected from a constituency in Karachi and served as minister for water assets. But he bumped into sizzling water when The News newspaper reported in January 2020 that he was a US nationwide on the time of submitting his nomination for election on June 11, 2018.
Subsequently, his election was challenged with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which after an in depth listening to reserved the decision on December 23, 2021.
Disqualifying him as lawmaker, the ECP additionally directed Vawda to return inside two months the wage and different advantages he had acquired as a minister and parliamentarian.
Vawda, smelling his disqualification, had resigned as member of the National Assembly in March final 12 months and was elected as a Senator.
But the ECP additionally withdrew the notification declaring his victory on a Senate seat.
Punishing him for submitting a “false affidavit” along with his nomination, the ECP disqualified him underneath Article 62(1)(f) of the Pakistani Constitution, which implies that he will be unable to contest elections once more.
Opposition Pakistan Peoples Party lawmaker Qadir Khan Mandokhel who had challenged Vawda’s election mentioned the ECP’s determination was a victory of justice.
“I believe the first [card] of this puppet government (of Prime Minister Khan) has fallen,” he mentioned.
However, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry mentioned that the decision was not a problem for the federal government and Vawda would method the Supreme Court towards the judgement.
“Where is the storm? It has not occurred anywhere,” he mentioned.
Vawda had been on the forefront to defend the federal government of Khan and his disqualification is taken into account as a setback for the federal government.
