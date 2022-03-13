Pakistan’s spinners chip away but Australia cross 400 to hold the aces

Usman Khawaja’s marathon innings was lastly ended on 160 because the spinners began to have an effect

Tea Australia 407 for 7 (Carey 26*, Starc 1*) vs Pakistan

Usman Khawaja ‘s marathon knock lastly ended on 160, however Australia moved previous 400 of their first innings to stay within the driver’s seat towards Pakistan on a pitch in Karachi beginning to play methods on day two of the second Test.

Australia reached tea at 407 for 7 with Alex Carey unbeaten on 26 and Mitchell Starc on 1. With batting having completely dominated the sequence so far amid sedate situations, Pakistan threatened on a pitch coming to life however Australia continued to have a agency grip after Khawaja’s indefatigable 369-ball innings.

His eleventh Test century – and first within the nation of his delivery – was marked by unwavering focus, the place Khawaja blunted Pakistan’s assault however he may solely rating 33 runs off 103 balls on day two underlining the altering nature of the pitch, which is predicted to additional deteriorate.

Khawaja’s innings ended halfway via the second session when he was bowled by a cracker of a supply from offspinner Sajid Khan, who produced drift and sharp flip to hit the highest of off stump.

In his first innings within the metropolis his household hails from, Khawaja fell simply wanting his highest Test rating of 174 towards New Zealand on the Gabba in 2015. But he departed to a standing ovation from a boisterous crowd after changing into the primary Australian Test centurion in Pakistan since Mark Waugh’s 117 within the third Test in 1998.

It was left to Carey and Cameron Green to navigate Australia to tea in a session the place they resisted the temptation of accelerating. Having gone 10 overs and not using a boundary, Australia broke the shackles when Carey hit Sajid for a straight six and Green began to look extra snug earlier than he fell on the stroke of tea after being bowled by a pointy supply from left-arm spinner Nauman Ali.

With a platform constructed because of Khawaja’s heroics, there had been intrigue at lunch over whether or not Australia would put the foot down in a distinction to Pakistan’s measured batting when in the same place within the first Test en path to a stale draw. But Australia was unable to towards probing bowling on a pitch exhibiting the primary indicators of encouragement for bowlers seven days into the sequence.

Unlike the lifeless Rawalpindi pitch within the first Test, variable bounce and reverse swing was evident whereas Sajid menaced with flight and faster deliveries to bounce again after notably struggling on the opening day the place he pursued a defensive position of bowling earlier than and after tea.

Having been inconsistent all through the match, in a letdown following his standout effort in Rawalpindi, fast Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled a terrific spell after lunch with a succession of nasty reverse swinging yorkers solely to be thwarted by Khawaja’s broad defensive bat.

The fast fashioned a pleasant tandem with Sajid, who was rewarded for a very good spell both facet of lunch by trapping Travis Head lbw for 23 with a tossed up supply that straightened. After unsuccessfully reviewing, participant of the Ashes Head has solely managed 31 runs throughout two innings in a gradual begin to the sequence.

With Australia resuming day two at 251 for 3, Khawaja was principally a bystander within the first hour as he took a again seat to nightwatchman Nathan Lyon who dominated a 54-run partnership with a sexy 38.

Lyon rode some luck and annoyed Pakistan by counterattacking Shaheen’s bumper barrage. In trademark cavalier trend, Lyon was unperturbed by the stacked leg slide area as he swiftly elevated the run charge, which had crawled for Australia within the again half of the opening day because of unfavourable bowling from Pakistan.

But his hopes of lastly notching a maiden Test half-century had been dashed when Lyon was comprehensively bowled by allrounder Faheem Ashraf in Pakistan’s solely success within the morning session.

Pakistan rebounded strongly within the second session, however remained on the again foot amid sizzling situations of their fortress of Karachi, the place the temperature once more hovers within the mid-30s.