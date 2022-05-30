Palaszczuk rejects jobs versus climate wedge: ‘Labor can do both’
“[The final decision] is a matter for the departments, I don’t get involved in those decisions, nor should I.”
The premier didn’t say whether or not approval of the mine growth would scuttle efforts to maintain Queensland heading in the right direction to cut back emissions by 30 per cent beneath 2005 ranges by 2030, and denied that Labor was being wedged on the difficulty by the Greens following their federal election success.
“We know that a progressive Labor government can do both: we look at jobs across all industries, but also jobs in renewables,” she mentioned.
“The irony of all of this is most of the jobs in the renewable-energy industry have been across regional Queensland.”
Palaszczuk mentioned the Rockhampton rail announcement additionally meant “jobs, jobs and more jobs” for the area, though the precise quantity was nonetheless being finalised as the federal government moved to seek out producers to maneuver into the 21-hectare website.
The manufacture of latest trains in Queensland has now shifted to Maryborough, spearheaded by the Palaszczuk authorities, so the Rockhampton website will as an alternative concentrate on assist work and provide chain manufacturing.
“You’ve got a committed team here who wants to see the heart of train manufacturing and train supply back in regional Queensland,” she mentioned.
“We’re going to be working out exactly what types of jobs [are available] but heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, interiors, glass and glass-reinforced plastic … this is a big site, there’s a big opportunity.”
The premier mentioned she appeared ahead to talking to new Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in regards to the want for jobs in regional Queensland whereas additionally transferring on local weather insurance policies.
“We now have a federal Labor government which is committed to action on climate change,” she mentioned. “We’ve seen agricultural industries, mining industries and business all look at climate change, and now we have a federal government which also embraces climate change.”