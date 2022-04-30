Palestinian assailants shoot dead Israeli guard in West Bank

Palestinian assailants have shot and killed a safety guard on the entrance of a Jewish settlement within the occupied West Bank, in a recent assault that might additional gas Israeli-Palestinian tensions which have soared up to now two months

JERUSALEM — Palestinian assailants shot and killed a safety guard on the entrance of a Jewish settlement within the occupied West Bank late Friday, the Israeli army mentioned. The recent assault may additional gas Israeli-Palestinian tensions which have soared up to now two months.

The Israeli army mentioned early Saturday that the attackers arrived on the Ariel settlement entrance and shot the guard in his publish earlier than fleeing the scene. The army launched a pursuit of the suspects within the West Bank.

In a separate incident, Israeli troops shot and killed a 27-year-old Palestinian man throughout clashes at Azoun village close to the city of Qalqilya early Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry mentioned.

A string of Palestinian assaults in Israel and the West Bank over the previous two months have left 15 Israelis lifeless. At least 27 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli safety forces in current weeks.

Hamas, the militant group ruling Gaza, praised the assault however stopped in need of claiming duty for it.

“The operation proves that revolution is raging all over the West Bank,” mentioned spokesman Hazem Qassem. “This is a practical implementation of our people’s declaration that Jerusalem is a red line.”

Tensions increased this month at a major Jerusalem holy site, with Palestinian worshippers clashing daily with Israeli police. The site contains Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, and increasing numbers of Palestinians go there to pray during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Earlier on Friday, Palestinians hurled stones and Israeli police fired rubber-coated bullets at the site, which has seen a wave of unrest in recent weeks.

The police say Palestinians inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound began hurling stones and fireworks around dawn in the direction of a heavily guarded gate that leads to the Western Wall, the holiest place where Jews can pray. The police advanced into the compound, firing rubber-coated bullets.

The violence ended around an hour later after other Palestinians in the compound intervened, convincing the stone throwers and the police to pull back.

The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service said more than 40 people were wounded, with 22 requiring treatment at local hospitals. It said Israeli forces prevented first responders from entering the compound during the clashes, and that one of its medics was beaten by police. The Israeli police said they were unfamiliar with the claims that they had prevented medical workers from entering the area, calling it a “distorted” model of occasions. They additionally mentioned three folks had been arrested.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is constructed on a hilltop that’s the most sacred web site for Jews, who seek advice from it because the Temple Mount as a result of it was the placement of the Jewish temples in antiquity. It has lengthy been a flashpoint within the Israeli-Palestinian battle.

In current weeks, Israeli police and Palestinians have clashed there on numerous events. Israeli authorities accuse Hamas of inciting violence and say safety forces had been pressured to intervene to halt stone-throwing.

The Palestinians say the presence of Israeli police on the web site, and common visits by rising numbers of nationalist and spiritual Jews, are a violation of decades-old casual preparations governing the location. The visits had been halted final week for the final 10 days of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which concludes this weekend.