Palestinian gunman opens fire on bus in Jerusalem, wounding 8

A Palestinian gunman opened fireplace at a bus close to Jerusalem’s Old City early Sunday, wounding eight folks in an assault that got here every week after violence flared up between Israel and militants in Gaza, police and medics stated.

Two of the victims had been in critical situation, together with a pregnant girl with stomach accidents and a person with gunshot wounds to the top and neck, in keeping with Israeli hospitals treating them.

The U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, tweeted that there were American citizens among the many wounded. An embassy spokesperson disclosed no different data or particulars.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer stated a press convention Sunday that three of the eight folks wounded within the assault had been Americans from Brooklyn.

The taking pictures occurred because the bus waited in a parking zone close to David’s Tomb on Mount Zion, simply exterior the Old City partitions. Israeli media recognized the suspected attacker as a 26-year-old Palestinian from east Jerusalem.

Israeli safety examine a bus after an assault exterior Jerusalem’s Old City, August 14, 2022. Seven folks had been injured, two of them critically, after a taking pictures assault on a bus in Jerusalem’s Old City, Israeli police and the nationwide emergency medical providers stated early August 14, 2022. AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images



Israeli police stated forces had been dispatched to the scene to analyze. Israeli safety forces additionally pushed into the close by Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan pursuing the suspected attacker.

Later on Sunday, police stated the suspected attacker turned himself in. Speaking at a gathering of his Cabinet on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid stated the suspected attacker was a resident of Jerusalem who was working alone throughout the taking pictures and who had beforehand been arrested by Israel.

The assault in Jerusalem adopted a tense week between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

Last weekend, Israeli plane unleashed an offensive within the Gaza Strip focusing on the militant group Islamic Jihad and setting off three days of fierce cross-border combating. Islamic Jihad fired a whole lot of rockets throughout the flare-up to avenge the airstrikes, which killed two of its commanders and different militants. Israel stated the assault was meant to thwart threats from the group to answer the arrest of one among its officers within the occupied West Bank.

Forty-nine Palestinians, together with 17 youngsters and 14 militants, had been killed, and a number of other hundred had been injured within the combating, which ended with an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire. No Israeli was killed or significantly injured.

The Islamic militant group Hamas, which controls Gaza, stayed on the sidelines.

A day after the cease-fire halted the worst spherical of Gaza combating in additional than a yr, Israeli troops killed three Palestinian militants and wounded dozens in a shootout that erupted throughout an arrest raid within the West Bank metropolis of Nablus.