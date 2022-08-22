Europe

Palestinian President Abbas heads to Türkiye for 3-day visit

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham10 hours ago
30 Less than a minute



Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas is heading to Türkiye on
Monday for a three-day official go to, based on the state information
company Wafa, Trend experiences citing Daily Sabah.

Abbas will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for talks on
bilateral relations, Palestinian Ambassador Faed Mustafa mentioned in
statements cited by Wafa.

The discussions between the 2 leaders may also deal with
Palestinian developments in addition to regional and worldwide
problems with mutual concern, he added.



Source link

Tags
Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham10 hours ago
30 Less than a minute
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button