Palestinian President Abbas heads to Türkiye for 3-day visit
Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas is heading to Türkiye on
Monday for a three-day official go to, based on the state information
company Wafa, Trend experiences citing Daily Sabah.
Abbas will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for talks on
bilateral relations, Palestinian Ambassador Faed Mustafa mentioned in
statements cited by Wafa.
The discussions between the 2 leaders may also deal with
Palestinian developments in addition to regional and worldwide
problems with mutual concern, he added.