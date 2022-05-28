Palestinian teen killed by Israel forces in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian teenager was shot by Israeli troops Friday close to the city of Bethlehem within the occupied West Bank and later died of his wounds, the Palestinian well being ministry mentioned.

Zayd Mohammed Ghouneim was shot within the again and neck and died in hospital of his wounds, a ministry assertion mentioned.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military mentioned it was not instantly able to touch upon the matter.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli forces injured almost 90 people in protests within the occupied West Bank, the Palestine Red Crescent Society mentioned.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry launched a press release condemning Israel’s “repression,” saying locals had been protesting towards increasing Jewish settlements and the confiscation of Palestinian land.

