Palestinian wounded by Israeli fire in Jenin military operation
A Palestinian was wounded by Israeli hearth throughout an operation within the northern occupied West Bank metropolis of Jenin on Friday, an AFP photographer and Palestinian information company mentioned.
Israeli forces have been firing grenades on the house of a suspect within the Jenin refugee camp, the AFP photographer mentioned, with Wafa information company reporting that one Palestinian was wounded by gunfire and brought to a hospital.
Developing