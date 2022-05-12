Palestinians honour slain journalist during memorial service in Ramallah

Palestinians deliberate a memorial service Thursday for journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was killed whereas protecting an Israeli raid within the West Bank, however have rejected US-led requires a joint investigation into her demise.

Palestinian-American Abu Akleh, 51, a veteran of Qatar-based Al Jazeera’s Arabic TV service, was shot within the head throughout clashes within the Jenin refugee camp, a serious flashpoint within the Israeli-Palestinian battle.

Al Jazeera, Palestinian officers and witnesses stated Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli forces, and the community insisted she was focused “deliberately” and “in cold blood”.

Israel has publicly referred to as for a joint investigation into the killing and requested Palestinian authorities at hand over the bullet that struck Abu Akleh for forensic examination.