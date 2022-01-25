Palin: COVID-19 Has Turned into ‘Something to Control the People’

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) reacted to HBO host Bill Maher criticizing pandemic protocol throughout the inaugural broadcast of FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime” on Monday.

Palin, who was just lately identified with the virus on the eve of the trial for her lawsuit towards The New York Times, mentioned the virus was getting used as a technique to “control the people.”

“Well, [Maher] as an individual a little too little too late because he’s done a lot of damage to the truth and the cause of justice,” she mentioned. “He really has. But yes, like you said, you know, welcome to the team. I say welcome to the team, too. I guess we’ll take him because he does have a voice. This is madness though, this COVID overreach, overregulation, overreaction, it’s a shame that it’s become a red and blue issue.”

“I don’t know who decided that this was going to be one that was going to be politicized and weaponized, science, a virus?” Palin continued. “A virus that has just turned into something that is just something to control the people — well, that’s exactly what it’s become, and it’s a shame. And I think that somebody like Bill Maher finally gets it. That’s indicative of a lot more people coming on board.”

