Palmer defamation trial judge says WA Attorney-General’s evidence ‘all over the shop’

Loading “I think I can really just say that [Quigley’s evidence] was just somewhat unfortunate, but there it is,” he mentioned. Mr Quigley blamed the bungle on “memory failure” and workload pressures however mentioned he had “refreshed his memory since then” after revisiting some cupboard paperwork. He additionally mentioned earlier than giving his proof he didn’t have any authorized steering as a result of one other authorized motion from Mr Palmer served earlier this yr resulted within the WA state solicitor Nicholas Egan being unable to debate the case with him. Mr Palmer’s authorized group accused Mr Quigley of “reconstructing” his proof and pounced on it to tarnish his credibility as a witness.

But Mr Walker mentioned Mr Quigley was not dishonest or “slippery” and the Attorney-General didn’t imply to intentionally mislead the court docket. Mr Palmer launched the defamation motion in response to Mr McGowan’s public commentary in 2020 concerning the billionaire. The commentary revolved round WA’s ‘anti-Palmer’ laws in addition to the Queensland billionaire’s High Court border problem. What ensued was a disagreement the place Mr Palmer was described as an “enemy of the state” and Mr McGowan was labelled a liar and “totalitarian leader”. Mr Palmer claims the commentary over that interval broken his status and harm his emotions whereas Mr McGowan launched a counter-claim the place he says he was defamed by the billionaire in promoting and interviews.

At Friday’s listening to, Mr Palmer’s lawyer Peter Gray SC tried to clarify a few of Mr Palmer’s vibrant sworn proof, together with feedback that he actually believed the anti-Palmer laws gave Mr McGowan a “licence to kill” him. Mr Gray mentioned the feedback have been a part of a “composite tableau” of what the billionaire was attempting to say about his fears round what the laws allowed the WA authorities to do past stopping his damages declare. Mr Gray sought to current his consumer Mr Palmer as witness who didn’t “bung on” his proof however gave thought-about and moderated solutions demonstrating his harm emotions. “This is a witness who is affronted yes, shocked yes, but also bewildered and helpless,” he mentioned. Both authorized groups have been ordered to finalise their written submission to the court docket by April 22.